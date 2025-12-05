|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Website:
|https://avwine.com/events/
|All Dates:
Tasting room: Live music Michele VanKleef
Join us for an unforgettable evening at Aurora Vineyards!
Michele VanKleef will be performing on Friday, November 7th from 6–8 PM in beautiful Aurora, Oregon.
Come dance, sip award-winning wines, and enjoy delicious chef-prepared cuisine—all in a stunning vineyard setting.
Admission is free—see you there!
