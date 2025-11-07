 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 7, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec 5, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Tasting room: Live music Michele VanKleef

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Aurora Vineyards!
Michele VanKleef will be performing on Friday, November 7th from 6–8 PM in beautiful Aurora, Oregon.
Come dance, sip award-winning wines, and enjoy delicious chef-prepared cuisine—all in a stunning vineyard setting.
Admission is free—see you there!

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

