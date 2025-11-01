Tasting room: Live Music Gold & Honey

Join us in the Tasting Room for live music.

No cover- Just live music, great wine and delicious food!



April Krubel & Elijah Johnson are a duo of seasoned artists from the Portland music scene. With smooth, bluesy vocals and sultry guitar hits from the 70’s-today, they pair well with a side of wine or whiskey. Leave your troubles at the door and relax into an evening with these two at the helm.