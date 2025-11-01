 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Tasting room: Live Music Gold & Honey

Join us in the Tasting Room for live music.
No cover- Just live music, great wine and delicious food!

April Krubel & Elijah Johnson are a duo of seasoned artists from the Portland music scene. With smooth, bluesy vocals and sultry guitar hits from the 70’s-today, they pair well with a side of wine or whiskey. Leave your troubles at the door and relax into an evening with these two at the helm.

