Tasting room: Live Music Courtney Freed

Join us in the Tasting Room from 4-6pm for live music.

No cover- Just live music, great wine and delicious food!



Reservations



Strong, passionate, vivacious and daring, Courtney Freed is a dynamic vocalist in a class all her own. She is a Portland based singer, songwriter, creatrix and educator. She has been called a “whirlwind of excitement” as well as “effervescent” and “breathtaking.” Whether she is belting out a Queen classic or a sultry standard, she is sure to captivate many a listener. She has performed in many prestigious venues in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles as well as Portland, where she resides. Her sparkling and smooth tribute through the Great American Songbook is not to be missed live. She also sings lead with local swing band, The Courtney Freed Five and hosts a monthly piano bar with local pianist David Saffert at Portland Center Stage. You can catch her live at many beloved jazz venues in town including Wilf’s, The Old Church, Corkscrew Wine Bar, Amaterra Wines, Domaine Serene, Alberta Street Pub, Norse Hall and more! Her sophomore album, “Big Crazy Love,” a delicious combination of jazz inspired originals and covers was released in early 2022. For more info, visit www.courtneyfreedmusic.com.