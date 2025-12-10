|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|(503) 678-3390
|https://avwine.com/events/
Tasting room: Live Music Boat Drinks
Join us for an unforgettable evening at Aurora Vineyards!
Boat Drinks will be performing on Friday, December 19th from 6–8 PM in beautiful Aurora, Oregon.
Come dance, sip award-winning wines, and enjoy delicious chef-prepared cuisine—all in a stunning vineyard setting.
Admission is free—see you there!
