Taste the Corridor

Experience the Best of Van Duzer Corridor at Taste the Corridor!



The Van Duzer Corridor's story is a story that was written by the wind and told through our farmers and winemakers who work in harmony with afternoon Pacific breezes and ancient marine soils. Down our gravel roads, you'll discover the Willamette Valley as it was meant to be – where nature leads, farmers follow, and wine growing remains beautifully simple. We invite you to an unforgettable evening at Taste the Corridor, an exclusive event brought to you by the Van Duzer Corridor AVA. On May 3rd, join us in the Barrel Room at Van Duzer Vineyards for an intimate wine-tasting journey featuring 10 of the wineries in the Van Duzer Corridor.



From 5 PM to 8 PM, savor 2 fine wines from each winery, perfectly paired with delicious small bites designed to elevate every sip. This is a limited seating event so don’t miss your chance to experience the best the Van Duzer Corridor has to offer in one unforgettable night. Reserve your spot now for this exclusive tasting experience.



Participating Wineries: Andante Vineyard, Björnson Vineyard, Cynthian Vineyards, Havlin Vineyard, Holmes Gap Vineyard, Johan Vineyards, Left Coast Estate, Namaste Vineyards, Van Duzer Vineyards, Wetzel Estate

Fee: $45