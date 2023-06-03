Taste the Corridor

Join us to celebrate wine from Willamette Valley’s Van Duzer Corridor on Saturday, June 3 at Left Coast Estate!



Tickets are available for tasting sessions from 2-4pm or 4-6pm for $65 per person. Attendees will be able to explore wines from vineyards and wineries located in the AVA, plus selections from wineries that source fruit from the Corridor. Participants include Left Coast Estate, Johan Vineyards, Van Duzer Vineyards, Andante Vineyard, Wetzel Estate Winery, Namaste Vineyards and more.



Set up in 2019, the Van Duzer Corridor AVA is known for producing wines that showcase unique expressions of the AVA’s ocean-breeze-cooled terroir. The Corridor is the only west-east channel in the Willamette Valley that brings cold air and cold wind in from the ocean. The cooling factor allows vineyards in the area to have a diurnal shift and elongates the growing season.



Wine Club members of specific producers should contact their winery for a special discount code for entry, and industry folks should email hospitality@leftcoastwine.com for access information. Those traveling from out of town can receive 15% off their stay at the Independence Hotel with code vanduzerava.

Fee: $65pp