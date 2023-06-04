 Calendar Home
Location:Tetherow
Map:61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend, Oregon 97702
Phone: 5033718904
Email:denise@classactevents.net
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-umpqua-bend-oregon-tickets-520923786067
All Dates:Jun 4, 2023 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Taste of Umpqua - Bend

After two successful Taste of Umpqua events, we are bringing the wonderful wines from Umpqua Valley to Bend! Join us for an afternoon of wine tasting and appetizers.

This is your chance to experience everything the Umpqua Valley Wineries have to offer.
Glasses and bottles of wine will be available for purchase. Find something you like and stock up or work on your holiday shopping!

Over 10 wineries from Umpqua Valley will be pouring tastes. There will be over 50 wines to sample. Some of the great varieties you can expect to taste: Malbec, Super Tuscan Red Blend, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Tempranillo, Grenache, Viognier, and so many more. There will be tasty appetizers available.

Tickets are $75.00 and include tastes of wine, appetizers, and a signature glass.

Session 1: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Session 2: 4:00pm - 6:00pm

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

