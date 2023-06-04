Taste of Umpqua - Bend

After two successful Taste of Umpqua events, we are bringing the wonderful wines from Umpqua Valley to Bend! Join us for an afternoon of wine tasting and appetizers.



This is your chance to experience everything the Umpqua Valley Wineries have to offer.

Glasses and bottles of wine will be available for purchase. Find something you like and stock up or work on your holiday shopping!



Over 10 wineries from Umpqua Valley will be pouring tastes. There will be over 50 wines to sample. Some of the great varieties you can expect to taste: Malbec, Super Tuscan Red Blend, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Tempranillo, Grenache, Viognier, and so many more. There will be tasty appetizers available.



Tickets are $75.00 and include tastes of wine, appetizers, and a signature glass.



Session 1: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Session 2: 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Fee: $75.00