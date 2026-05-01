Taste & Tunes: Wine Tour + Live Concert

Looking for a full day of fun? Enjoy a curated wine tour experience in the afternoon and finish with a can't-miss concert in the evening.



Our team will select three wineries based on your group's interests and tastes, and our certified wine educator will guide you along the way with knowledgeable commentary and personal connections. Then, finish the evening with some unforgettable live music, with VIP seating! Your driver will handle all transportation from pickup first-thing to final drop-off after the concert. You just have to worry about all the fun you're going to have!



Once we've received your booking request, we will confirm and send a questionnaire for you to complete, for us to curate your perfect wine country experience. We can't wait to take you on your tour!



The Concert:

Tray Wellington with Ella Jordan at The Hivve

7pm Doors| 8pm Jimmy Fretwell | 9pm Tray Wellington Duo

Banjo innovator Tray Wellington brings his high-energy blend of bluegrass, jazz, funk, and modern roots music to The Hivve for an unforgettable night of live music featuring fiddler Ella Jordan. A recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize and the International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year award, Wellington is widely recognized as one of the most exciting young banjo players on the national touring circuit.

Fee: $Starts at $200 per person, including transportation, tasting fees, and concert tickets.