Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034747670
Email:sami@vinotrece.com
Website:https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/tapas-happy-hour-pop-up-2/
All Dates:Dec 10, 2025 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Tapas Happy Hour @ Chris James Cellars

Wednesday December 10th, 3pm-6pm || McMinnville Tasting Room

Add to your wine tasting experience with our Tapas-style Happy Hour, with Chef Sami Marquez! Spanish-driven shareable plates with a Farm to Table approach, featuring Live-Grilled and Local ingredients from our neighboring farmers.

This menu features 100% gluten-free and dairy-free, with the exception of the side grilled bread.

Reservations are highly encouraged and will ensure your table, but food will be first-come, first first-served basis, and available until we sell out! Food & wine sold separately. No ticket sales for this event.

HOW TO RESERVE:
Make a standard reservation for Wednesday, December 10th at the McMinnville location, between 3 and 6 pm to enjoy this Tapas Happy Hour. We can’t wait to have Sami with her grills on-site, ready to cook for you!

 

Fee: $20

