|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034747670
|Email:
|sami@vinotrece.com
|Website:
|https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/tapas-happy-hour-pop-up-2/
|All Dates:
Tapas Happy Hour @ Chris James Cellars
Wednesday December 10th, 3pm-6pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
Add to your wine tasting experience with our Tapas-style Happy Hour, with Chef Sami Marquez! Spanish-driven shareable plates with a Farm to Table approach, featuring Live-Grilled and Local ingredients from our neighboring farmers.
This menu features 100% gluten-free and dairy-free, with the exception of the side grilled bread.
Reservations are highly encouraged and will ensure your table, but food will be first-come, first first-served basis, and available until we sell out! Food & wine sold separately. No ticket sales for this event.
HOW TO RESERVE:
Make a standard reservation for Wednesday, December 10th at the McMinnville location, between 3 and 6 pm to enjoy this Tapas Happy Hour. We can’t wait to have Sami with her grills on-site, ready to cook for you!
Fee: $20
Tapas Happy Hour Pop-Up at Chris James Cellars