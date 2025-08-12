Tapas Happy Hour @ Chris James Cellars

Wednesday December 10th, 3pm-6pm || McMinnville Tasting Room



Add to your wine tasting experience with our Tapas-style Happy Hour, with Chef Sami Marquez! Spanish-driven shareable plates with a Farm to Table approach, featuring Live-Grilled and Local ingredients from our neighboring farmers.



This menu features 100% gluten-free and dairy-free, with the exception of the side grilled bread.



Reservations are highly encouraged and will ensure your table, but food will be first-come, first first-served basis, and available until we sell out! Food & wine sold separately. No ticket sales for this event.



HOW TO RESERVE:

Make a standard reservation for Wednesday, December 10th at the McMinnville location, between 3 and 6 pm to enjoy this Tapas Happy Hour. We can’t wait to have Sami with her grills on-site, ready to cook for you!

Fee: $20