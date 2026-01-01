 Calendar Home
Location:Hillsboro Downtown Station
Map:320 SE Baseline St, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Website:https://tualatinvalley.org/destination/city/hillsboro/event/tap-season-collab-beer-launch-party/
All Dates:Jan 24, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tap Season Kick Off Party

Celebrate the start of Tap Season with Explore Tualatin Valley at the official launch party of the limited-edition 2026 "Ale-Paca" IPA on Saturday, January 24th from 1-4 PM. This family-friendly, beer-forward event will feature complimentary tastings from select Tualatin Valley breweries, an ale-paca snuggle station, fun activities, Ale Trail Mobile Passport bonus offers, and promotional items and raffles from 105.9 "The Brew."

This event is free, and all ages are welcome.

For information about Tap Season, special events, and the Tualatin Valley Ale Trail Mobile Passport, visit tualatinvalley.org/tap-season.

Hillsboro Downtown Station
Hillsboro Downtown Station 97123 320 SE Baseline St, Hillsboro, OR 97123
