Tamale Cooking Class & Wine Dinner

Join us for a fun afternoon learning to make tamales during our cooking class and wine dinner with Los Kopitos Cocina.



This will be an unforgettable afternoon of hands-on cooking, delicious wines, and gourmet Mexican flavors at Kopitos Cocina in Newberg.



In this interactive class, you’ll learn to make authentic tamales and fresh guacamole while sipping hand-selected wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or brand new to the kitchen, this casual class is designed to be fun, approachable, and delicious.



Drink, eat, learn, and have fun! We look forward to seeing you!



On the Menu:

Fresh Guacamole (GF) with house-made tortilla chips

Chicken & Veggie Tamales with queso fresco and jalapeños – wrapped in corn husks and steamed in a traditional tamale pot



Paired with:

2023 Natalie’s Estate Chardonnay

2022 Natalie’s Estate Zinfandel



While the tamales steam, you’ll enjoy wine pairings in a relaxed dining experience. You’ll even take some tamales home to share—or to save for yourself!



What to expect from the class:

The dinner you have created and the wine pairings are included in the ticket price!

All ingredients, tools, recipes, and instructions are provided.

Demo + hands-on teaching by Cristina Fuentes, a chef of 25 years.



Boyd Teegarden, owner and winemaker of Natalie’s Estate Winery, will pour the wines to be paired with your dinner and throughout the class!



Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 16th, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 5:30 PM

Location: Kopitos Cocina Restaurant

101 E 1st St, Newberg, OR 97132



Tickets:

$95 Cellar Club Members

$100 General Admission

Seats are limited for this unique food and wine experience. Don’t miss your chance to cook, sip, and celebrate with us!



Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1717276533339

