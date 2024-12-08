Tamale Cooking Class

We hope you can join us for our next cooking class. We are partnering with @los_kopitos to learn to make tamales! It will be a fun and delicious afternoon.



This is a hands-on cooking class for all skill levels.

The menu includes:

Homemade Chips and Guacamole

Chicken & Queso Fresco with Jalapeno Tamales



Wine will be served while you are preparing the menu and with the meal. We supply everything all we need is you! Come solo, bring your spouse, or a friend for a culinary experience you won't want to miss!



Details:

December 8 from 2-4 pm

Kopitos Cocina- 101 E 1st St, Newberg, OR 97132

$85 per person

Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/casual-cooking-class-dinner-paired-with-natalies-estate-wines-at-kopitos-cocina-restaurant-tickets-1050023668057





Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

