Location:Kopitos Cocina
Map:101 E. First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Dec 8, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tamale Cooking Class

We hope you can join us for our next cooking class. We are partnering with @los_kopitos to learn to make tamales! It will be a fun and delicious afternoon.

This is a hands-on cooking class for all skill levels.
The menu includes:
Homemade Chips and Guacamole
Chicken & Queso Fresco with Jalapeno Tamales

Wine will be served while you are preparing the menu and with the meal. We supply everything all we need is you! Come solo, bring your spouse, or a friend for a culinary experience you won't want to miss!

