Tailgate: Dog Hike & Wine Tasting

Bring your furry friends to Knudsen Vineyards for a dog-friendly hike & tasting. Two hike options are available: 1 mile or 2 miles, both hikes are medium intensity and have a steep incline for 1/2 mile. You will enjoy a three-wine flight on your hike through our vineyard. The midpoint of your hike will offer a place to picnic and enjoy bottle or glass service at our family cabin.



$25 per person, discounted for club members. Includes one tasting glass, a KV branded gift, and a "puppuccino" treat for your four-legged loved one.



You can set your own pace for the hike and there is plenty of space between dogs or groups. Feel free to spread out for your picnic if you are concerned about being around other dogs. All dogs must be friendly, on a leash, and under owners' supervision at all times. Any disruptive dogs will be asked to leave. All participants will be required to sign a release for the event.



Want to have a picnic - bring your own!

Fee: $25