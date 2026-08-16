Tailgate: A Dog Friendly Hike & Tasting



Bring your furry friends to Knudsen Vineyards for a dog-friendly hike & tasting. Two hike options are available: 1 mile or 2 miles, both hikes are medium intensity and have a steep incline for 1/2 mile.



The midpoint of your hike will offer a place to picnic and enjoy bottle or glass service at our vineyard cabin. Snack boxes available for purchase.



$45 per person, $20 for club members. ($20 required to secure your reservation.)

* Includes keepsake Govino cup, a glass of wine from our Family Series, and a "puppuccino" for your four-legged loved one.



You can set your own pace for the hike and there is plenty of space between dogs or groups. Feel free to spread out for your picnic if you are concerned about being around other dogs. All dogs must be friendly, on a leash, and under owners' supervision at all times. Any disruptive dogs will be asked to leave. All participants will be required to sign a release for the event.



Please feel free to bring a blanket with you to sit and enjoy the views of our vineyard while snacking and sipping a glass of wine.

Fee: $20