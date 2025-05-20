Taco Tuesdays

Experience Tijuana-style TACOS at Cória Estates every Tuesday (6-8pm), Starting on May 20th! Savor smokey grilled meats on warm, fresh tortillas with zesty guacamole, all against stunning panoramic views and rustling palm trees, perfectly paired with our wines. Crafted with the personalized touch of Chef Cipriano of Dolce Vita Catering. Book a Reservation, Walk-ins welcome! Salud!



EVERY TUESDAY (Starting May 20th, 6–8pm)

Fee: $0