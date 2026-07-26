Sweet,Saucy and Sparkling Brunch at Balsall Creek



Sweet, Saucy, & Sparkling: Brunch at Balsall Creek



Join us for brunch at Balsall Creek! Brunch will include a chicken and waffle sampling plate with sweet and savory sauces curated by Chef Shannon Feltus, paired with glasses of both Balsall Creek Method Oregon sparkling wines.



Seatings at 30 minute increments starting at 10:30am. Last seating at 12:30pm. Maximum 15 slots per seating. Tickets are $65.



This is Balsall Creek’s “Make Your Own Adventure” offering as part of the Method Oregon Grand Tasting Weekend

Fee: $65