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Location:Estate House
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-687-1888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:http://balsallcreek.com
All Dates:Jul 26, 2026 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sweet,Saucy and Sparkling Brunch at Balsall Creek


Sweet, Saucy, & Sparkling: Brunch at Balsall Creek

Join us for brunch at Balsall Creek! Brunch will include a chicken and waffle sampling plate with sweet and savory sauces curated by Chef Shannon Feltus, paired with glasses of both Balsall Creek Method Oregon sparkling wines.

Seatings at 30 minute increments starting at 10:30am. Last seating at 12:30pm. Maximum 15 slots per seating. Tickets are $65.

This is Balsall Creek’s “Make Your Own Adventure” offering as part of the Method Oregon Grand Tasting Weekend

 

Fee: $65

Sweet, Saucy, & Sparkling: Brunch at Balsall CreekJoin us for brunch at Balsall Creek! Brunch will include a chicken and waffle sampling plate with sweet and savory sauces curated by Chef Shannon Feltus, paired with glasses of both Balsall Creek Method Oregon sparkling wines.Seatings at 30 minute increments starting at 10:30am. Last seating at 12:30pm. Maximum 15 slots per seating. Tickets are ...
Estate House
Estate House 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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