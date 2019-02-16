Sweet and Savory February Weekends

Join Fairsing Vineyard for Sweet & Savory weekends February 9-10 and 16-17 and enjoy a select wine flight and delicious bites.



The Sweet & Savory flight features tasty pairings complemented by a flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.



Offered as an addition to our standard flight of current releases, Sweet & Savory flights are $25 per Guest and complimentary for Wine Club members.