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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Oct 17, 2026 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Sushi Class

Roll into a fun and interactive sushi-making experience with Norma! Learn the art of preparing sushi rice, selecting fresh fillings, and rolling your very own delicious sushi creations. Enjoy a welcome glass of bubbles upon arrival as Norma guides you through each step of the process. Each participant will take home their own sushi rolling mat to continue the fun at home!

 

Fee: $65

Join Norma for a fun, hands-on sushi-making experience! Learn to prepare sushi rice, select your fillings, and roll your own delicious creations. Enjoy a welcome glass of bubbles and take home your very own sushi mat!

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
October (2026)
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