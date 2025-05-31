|Location:
The Grille at Crosswater
|Map:
17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
|Phone:
855-420-8206
|Website:
https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/surf-turf-saturday-at-the-grille-at-crosswater-f1f35705
|All Dates:
Surf & Turf Saturday
Every Saturday in May, Chef Jason Greene will offer a weekly Surf & Turf selection at The Grille at Crosswater, adding a special touch to the regular dinner menu. Make Saturday night memorable with a delicious surf and turf meal, complemented by a relaxed atmosphere. Reservations required at (541) 593-3400. Complimentary shuttle service is available for resort guests.
