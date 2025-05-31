Location: The Grille at Crosswater Map: 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707 Phone: 855-420-8206 Website: https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/surf-turf-saturday-at-the-grille-at-crosswater-f1f35705 All Dates: May 3, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

May 10, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

May 17, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

May 24, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

May 31, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Surf & Turf Saturday

Every Saturday in May, Chef Jason Greene will offer a weekly Surf & Turf selection at The Grille at Crosswater, adding a special touch to the regular dinner menu. Make Saturday night memorable with a delicious surf and turf meal, complemented by a relaxed atmosphere. Reservations required at (541) 593-3400. Complimentary shuttle service is available for resort guests.