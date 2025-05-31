 Calendar Home
Location:The Grille at Crosswater
Map:17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
Phone: 855-420-8206
Website:https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/surf-turf-saturday-at-the-grille-at-crosswater-f1f35705
All Dates:May 3, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 10, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 17, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 24, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 31, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Surf & Turf Saturday

Every Saturday in May, Chef Jason Greene will offer a weekly Surf & Turf selection at The Grille at Crosswater, adding a special touch to the regular dinner menu. Make Saturday night memorable with a delicious surf and turf meal, complemented by a relaxed atmosphere. Reservations required at (541) 593-3400. Complimentary shuttle service is available for resort guests.

Chef Jason Greene will offer a weekly Surf & Turf selection at The Grille at Crosswater.

The Grille at Crosswater
The Grille at Crosswater 17600 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable