Location:Cookin' Class
Map:9265 SW Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Dec 1, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Surf & Turf Holiday Cooking Class

Come join us for the Holiday Cooking Class and Dinner with Natalie’s Estate wines!

This class is approximately 3 hours in length and you will participate in a “hands-on” cooking class.

During the class, you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with dining on the dishes you have prepared!


The menu for the evening includes:

Appetizer~
Pears with Bacon and Chili

Entree~
Surf & Turf (Steak and Shrimp Scampi)
Cream Polenta with Mushroom and Collard Greens

Dessert~
Flourless Chocolate Cake


The wines being served and paired with the meal will be:

2022 Natalie’s Estate Winery, CHARDONNAY

2020 Natalie’s Estate Winery, SANGIOVESE

2021 Natalie’s Estate Winery, PETIT VERDOT

Natalie’s Estate wines will be served throughout the evening

and available for purchase at the end of the night.

We are excited to offer another class of our series of cooking classes with a maximum of 12 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station that are 6 ft apart from each other.

Drink, eat, learn and have fun!

When: Friday, December 1st, 2023

Time: 5 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223

Cost: $125.00 per person includes the cooking class, wine and dinner

 

Fee: $125 per person

Join us for fun hands-on cooking class with wine!

