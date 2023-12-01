Surf & Turf Holiday Cooking Class

Come join us for the Holiday Cooking Class and Dinner with Natalie’s Estate wines!



This class is approximately 3 hours in length and you will participate in a “hands-on” cooking class.



During the class, you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with dining on the dishes you have prepared!





The menu for the evening includes:



Appetizer~

Pears with Bacon and Chili



Entree~

Surf & Turf (Steak and Shrimp Scampi)

Cream Polenta with Mushroom and Collard Greens



Dessert~

Flourless Chocolate Cake





The wines being served and paired with the meal will be:



2022 Natalie’s Estate Winery, CHARDONNAY



2020 Natalie’s Estate Winery, SANGIOVESE



2021 Natalie’s Estate Winery, PETIT VERDOT



Natalie’s Estate wines will be served throughout the evening



and available for purchase at the end of the night.



We are excited to offer another class of our series of cooking classes with a maximum of 12 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station that are 6 ft apart from each other.



Drink, eat, learn and have fun!



When: Friday, December 1st, 2023



Time: 5 pm – 8:00 pm



Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223



Cost: $125.00 per person includes the cooking class, wine and dinner

