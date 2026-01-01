|Location:
|Flâneur Wines
|Map:
|168 S Pine Street, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038512707
|Email:
|info@flaneurwines.com
|Website:
|http://168 S Pine Street
|All Dates:
Supper Club at Flâneur Wines
Brett Uniss, Development Chef at The Ground, joins us as our guest chef for an upcoming Supper Club collaboration.
Based right here in Carlton, The Ground is rooted in regenerative agriculture and a close connection to the farms, producers, and ingredients of the Willamette Valley. At The Ground Market, Brett helps shape a seasonal culinary program centered around pasture-raised meats, farm-fresh produce, and thoughtful, ingredient-driven cooking.
$100 per guest | Includes prix fixe menu + welcome pour of Aligoté
Optional wine pairings available for $45/person, or enjoy wine by the glass or bottle
Dinner begins at 6:30pm and concludes around 8:00pm
Please answer the prompted questions after making your reservation. This will ensure all food allergies, mobility restrictions and seating preferences are curated to your reservation.
Seating is limited and Supper Club is designed to feel intimate, warm, and communal. Some guests may be seated together; if you prefer a private table, please note your preference after booking when prompted.
Food allergies: Let us know ASAP by answering pre-visit questions. All allergies must be communicated 1 week in advance at the latest.
Menu
Reception Bite
Garden “Ratatouille”
Tabula Rasa Farms market garden vegetable ragout, tomato confit, feuilles de brick cones
Welcome Pour: 2024 La Belle Promenade Aligoté
Start
Marinated Cucumber Salad
smoked trout roe, buttermilk, farm chili crunch, mint & all the basils
Suggested Pairing: 2021 Extra Brut Sparkling Wine
Main
Fennel Rubbed Pork Loin
smothered beans, manilla clams, saffron aioli
Suggested Pairing: 2024 La Belle Promenade Pinot Meunier
Dessert
Late Summer Pavlova
tellicherry pepper meringue, stone fruit jam, lemon balm custard, vanilla chantilly
Suggested Pairing: NV Brut Sparkling Wine
Fee: $100
On Thursday, September 3rd, join Flâneur Wines for a late summer supper with The Ground Market.