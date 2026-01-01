Supper Club at Flâneur Wines

Brett Uniss, Development Chef at The Ground, joins us as our guest chef for an upcoming Supper Club collaboration.



Based right here in Carlton, The Ground is rooted in regenerative agriculture and a close connection to the farms, producers, and ingredients of the Willamette Valley. At The Ground Market, Brett helps shape a seasonal culinary program centered around pasture-raised meats, farm-fresh produce, and thoughtful, ingredient-driven cooking.



$100 per guest | Includes prix fixe menu + welcome pour of Aligoté



Optional wine pairings available for $45/person, or enjoy wine by the glass or bottle



Dinner begins at 6:30pm and concludes around 8:00pm



Please answer the prompted questions after making your reservation. This will ensure all food allergies, mobility restrictions and seating preferences are curated to your reservation.



Seating is limited and Supper Club is designed to feel intimate, warm, and communal. Some guests may be seated together; if you prefer a private table, please note your preference after booking when prompted.



Food allergies: Let us know ASAP by answering pre-visit questions. All allergies must be communicated 1 week in advance at the latest.



Menu



Reception Bite

Garden “Ratatouille”

Tabula Rasa Farms market garden vegetable ragout, tomato confit, feuilles de brick cones

Welcome Pour: 2024 La Belle Promenade Aligoté



Start

Marinated Cucumber Salad

smoked trout roe, buttermilk, farm chili crunch, mint & all the basils

Suggested Pairing: 2021 Extra Brut Sparkling Wine



Main

Fennel Rubbed Pork Loin

smothered beans, manilla clams, saffron aioli

Suggested Pairing: 2024 La Belle Promenade Pinot Meunier





Dessert

Late Summer Pavlova

tellicherry pepper meringue, stone fruit jam, lemon balm custard, vanilla chantilly

Suggested Pairing: NV Brut Sparkling Wine

Fee: $100