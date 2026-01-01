 Calendar Home
Supper Club at Flâneur Wines

Flâneur Wines Supper Club With Guest Chef, Christian & Janelle of Compass Craft Catering

March 5th | 6:30 PM
At The Carlton Grain Elevator

Supper Club returns to Flâneur Wines with an intimate evening led by longtime collaborators Christian and Janelle Ephrem of Compass Craft Catering. Known for shaping the menus of many of our most meaningful gatherings, the husband-and-wife team brings a deeply personal approach to hospitality—where global inspiration, refined technique, and a love of shared tables come together in thoughtful harmony with Flâneur’s wines.

The evening features a three-course prix fixe dinner designed in conversation with a curated selection of wines. Guests may enjoy wines by the glass or bottle, or choose a complete pairing to accompany each course.

$90 Per Guest | Includes sparkling wine upon arrival and the three-course dinner.

When with us, choose to enjoy wine by the glass, bottle or a complete wine pairing for $45/person.

Dinner starts at 6:30pm and should be wrapped up by 8:00pm.

Menu will be posted on our website once released. For food allergies, please email mindy@flaneurwines.com at least one week in advance of your reservation so assure modifications can be accommodated.

Seating is limited – tickets are now live!

 

Fee: $90

Supper Club returns to the historic Carlton Grain Elevator with a new season of intimate dinners.

