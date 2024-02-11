|Location:
|Stone Griffon Vineyard
|Map:
|305 W Main St, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|971-237-1045
|Email:
|stonegriffonvineyard@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.stonegriffonvineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Super Bowl Party
Join us for the ultimate wine lovers Super Bowl extravaganza! Gather your squad and immerse yourself in the game day excitement. Don't miss out on the action! Mark your calendars for a fun day in Carlton. We will have wine and light fare available for purchase.
Fee: $2 Drink Minimum