Location:Stone Griffon Vineyard
Map:305 W Main St, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 971-237-1045
Email:stonegriffonvineyard@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.stonegriffonvineyard.com/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Super Bowl Party

Join us for the ultimate wine lovers Super Bowl extravaganza! Gather your squad and immerse yourself in the game day excitement. Don't miss out on the action! Mark your calendars for a fun day in Carlton. We will have wine and light fare available for purchase.

 

Fee: $2 Drink Minimum

Stone Griffon Vineyard
Stone Griffon Vineyard 97111 305 W Main St, Carlton, OR 97111
