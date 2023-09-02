 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room
Map:12000 NW Old Wagon Rd., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3444676/
Sep 2, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sunset Splendor Paint Party @ Estate

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Mix and mingle time from 5:00-5:30 pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 pm and goes until 7:30 pm.
We restrict attendance to our Adult Events to those 18 and over.
Wine, beer, cider and soda are available for purchase. We are not a BYOB location. Alcohol consumption is permitted only for adults over 21.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
No cancellations offered for virtual events after supplies are picked up or shipped.

 

Fee: $50

Join us for a paint part at the Estate vineyard!

