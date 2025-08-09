Sunset Series

An Evening of Music, Wine & Celebration. We invite you to join us for a memorable evening featuring live music by Jesse Meade and exceptional wines from Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards. From 5:30 to 7:30 PM, come celebrate life, friendship, and love amid the natural beauty of the Umpqua Valley. Gather your friends and loved ones for an experience filled with music, laughter, and fine wine. Reservations are required, as space is limited. Our Bistro Menu will be available for food purchases during the evening. Please note: No outside food or beverages permitted. This is an adults-only event. We look forward to sharing this special evening with you.

Fee: $FREE