Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival

Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest's treasured resort destination, located moments from Bend, Oregon, and nearby Mt. Bachelor, is thrilled to announce its second annual Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival, taking place February 1 - 29, 2024. The month-long gastronomic celebration will showcase the region’s rich farming and food heritage, along with Executive Chef Josh Hedrick’s unique culinary vision, which emphasizes ingredients from the natural surroundings of Central Oregon and draws inspiration from family campfire gatherings on the frontiers of Oregon’s high desert.





Open to hotel guests, visitors and locals alike, the festival will offer a wide array of daily tasting events, cooking classes, live music, and more, plus feature regional vintners, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers from around Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest.





Special stay offerings will be available, including a Valentine's Day package. See below for highlights and a complete schedule of events, pricing, package details, and reservations. For more information, please visit the website or call 855-420-8206.









Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival Lineup:



- Saturday Supper Club

Lodge Kitchen | Every Saturday in February | 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Featuring a special themed menu and wine list each Saturday. The dinner includes a four-course menu. Prices vary. Reservations required. Seating times are available from 5:00pm - 8:30pm.





- Farm to Table Dinner

Hearth Room | January 26, February 9, February 23 | 5:00pm Cocktail Hour; 6:00pm Dinner

Savor a delectable menu crafted with the finest ingredients harvested from local farms and ranches at an exclusive Farm-to-Table Dinner. Executive Chef Hedrick highlights the essence of fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable evening that celebrates the region’s vibrant flavors. Cost is $90 per person for the dinner. Cocktail hour not included; price based on consumption.







- Cooking Demos with the Chef

Lodge Kitchen | February 2 & 16 for Chocolate Making; February 10 & 24 for Pasta Making | 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Join Executive Chef Josh Hedrick for immersive cooking demos. Learn the secrets of making delicious foods where chocolate is a main ingredient or choose an interactive pasta-making demo. The 90-minute experiences include all ingredients, kitchen essentials, tools, and your choice of non-alcoholic beverage or a glass of wine. Cost is $50 for two people. Limited to 20 people per demo.





- Weekend Brunch & Bar With a View

Lodge Kitchen| Every Saturday and Sunday in February | 7:00am - 1:00pm

Brunch with a side of sweeping views of the Great Meadow and the Cascade Range, this dining experience in this setting is a must-experience. What makes this even better is the Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Reservations are not required. See menu for prices.





- Flights at the Lodge

Main Lodge | Every Friday in February | 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Gather in the Main Lodge for craft beer samplings from local breweries like Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery, the award-winning Deschutes Brewery, and Sunriver’s very own beer purveyor, Sunriver Brewery.





- Mixology at the Lodge

Main Lodge (Living Room) | Every Thursday in February | 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Learn from the best during this complimentary mixology class. Enjoy spirited demos on crafting the perfect cocktails. Sign up here.





- Super Bowl Watch, Dine & Drink Event

Owl’s Nest | February 11 | 9:00am - Close

Catch every moment of the game on The Owl’s Nest’s five HD TVs while simultaneously satiating your tastebuds and thirst with food and drink specials, including The Lodge Burger, Smoked Brisket Nachos, Chicken Wings, BBQ Meatballs, Devils on Horseback and more. Fun games and prizes. Free to watch. Reservations are not required.





- 5-Course Prix Fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner & Optional One Night Stay

Lodge Kitchen | February 14 | 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Celebrate your sweetheart with this special dinner showcasing Chef Josh Hedrick’s most notable dishes. Set to live music and beginning with a champagne toast, the five-course menu features fresh, flavorful, locally inspired cuisine. Cost is $110 per person, plus optional wine pairing for $45 per person. Reservations are required and accepted for dining between 5:00pm - 8:30pm. Book a night-stay and dinner for two starting at $259.







February Special Stay Offers:



- Sweetheart Package

February 14, 2024

Ready for a romance-filled escape? Lovebirds can enjoy an evening of mouth-watering indulgences prepared by Chef Josh Hedrick’s most notable dishes, followed by a night’s stay in a cozy resort room. Starting at $259/person. Reservations required. Only available on February 14, 2024. More information here.





- Savor Your Stay

February 1-29, 2024

Experience the best of Food & Wine Festival events with this irresistible package that offers $100 resort credit to spend on choice of festival events. More information here.









Additional information about Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival can be found at www.sunriverresort.com/foodandwine.



For more information about offers and reservations, please visit www.sunriverresort.com/offers or call 855-420-8206.