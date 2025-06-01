 Calendar Home
Location:The Terrace - Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/526208/yoga-at-the-vineyard
All Dates:Jun 1, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025 Sundays only

Sunday Yoga & Wine

Take a deep breath with us! Every Sunday, June 1 - September 21, Knudsen Vineyards will host a 50-minute class at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views. All levels welcome.

Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.
Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.

$25 regular price for non-club members
Discount package available this year! Send an email to info@knudsenvineyards.com if you are interested in pricing.

$10 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price
Discount packages available. Email info@knudsenvineyards.com for more details.

**TO RECEIVE CLUB PRICING Make sure to sign in to Tock with the email address associated with your Club account.

 

Fee: $25

50-minute yoga class & wine pairing! On our terrace, overlooking the vineyard.

The Terrace - Knudsen Vineyards
The Terrace - Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable