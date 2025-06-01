|Location:
|The Terrace - Knudsen Vineyards
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|(503) 580-1596
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/526208/yoga-at-the-vineyard
Sunday Yoga & Wine
Take a deep breath with us! Every Sunday, June 1 - September 21, Knudsen Vineyards will host a 50-minute class at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views. All levels welcome.
Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.
Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.
$25 regular price for non-club members
Discount package available this year! Send an email to info@knudsenvineyards.com if you are interested in pricing.
$10 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price
**TO RECEIVE CLUB PRICING Make sure to sign in to Tock with the email address associated with your Club account.
Fee: $25
50-minute yoga class & wine pairing! On our terrace, overlooking the vineyard.