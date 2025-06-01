Sunday Yoga & Wine

Take a deep breath with us! Every Sunday, June 1 - September 21, Knudsen Vineyards will host a 50-minute class at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views. All levels welcome.



Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.

Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.



$25 regular price for non-club members

Discount package available this year! Send an email to info@knudsenvineyards.com if you are interested in pricing.



$10 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price

Discount packages available. Email info@knudsenvineyards.com for more details.



**TO RECEIVE CLUB PRICING Make sure to sign in to Tock with the email address associated with your Club account.

Fee: $25