Sunday Winemaker's Dinner Series

Our inaugural Winemaker’s Dinner begins with Flâneur Wines and Winemaker Anthony Sereni for an evening rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship, vibrant spring flavors, and the expressive spirit of the Willamette Valley. Chef Christy Smith and Farmer Elena Mudrak will collaborate to create a seasonal menu that reflects the freshness and vitality of the moment, with Flâneur Wine pairings designed to showcase the nuance, energy, and sense of place that define both cellar and kitchen.



An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen.

Fee: $175, plus gratuity

okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner