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Location:ōkta farm and kitchen
Map:618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5033765200
Email:info@tributaryhotel.com
Website:http://618 NE 3rd Street
All Dates:May 17, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Sunday Winemaker's Dinner Series

Our inaugural Winemaker’s Dinner begins with Flâneur Wines and Winemaker Anthony Sereni for an evening rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship, vibrant spring flavors, and the expressive spirit of the Willamette Valley. Chef Christy Smith and Farmer Elena Mudrak will collaborate to create a seasonal menu that reflects the freshness and vitality of the moment, with Flâneur Wine pairings designed to showcase the nuance, energy, and sense of place that define both cellar and kitchen.

An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen.

 

Fee: $175, plus gratuity

okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner

May 17 — Flâneur Wines with Winemaker Anthony Sereni

ōkta farm and kitchen
ōkta farm and kitchen 97128 618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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