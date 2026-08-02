Sunday Winemaker's Brunch at St. Innocent

Experience a magnificent wine country brunch spread with us! Our winemaker, Mark Vlossak, puts his apron on and whips up amazing brunch foods that pair perfectly with a glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine. His wife, Vickianne, is in charge of the starter and dessert stations to make sure you won’t leave hungry.



Brunch is held on the first Sunday of every month. We occasionally adjust this schedule for holidays and WineClub events.



This event sells out quickly, so book your table today!



Upcoming Brunch Dates:

- Sunday, June 7th

- Sunday, July 5th

- Sunday, August 2nd

Fee: $70 per person / $60 for WineClub members