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Location:St. Innocent Winery
Map:10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
Phone: 503-378-1526
Email:info@stinnocent.com
Website:https://stinnocentwine.com/winemakers-brunch/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Jul 5, 2026 10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Aug 2, 2026 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Sunday Winemaker's Brunch at St. Innocent

Experience a magnificent wine country brunch spread with us! Our winemaker, Mark Vlossak, puts his apron on and whips up amazing brunch foods that pair perfectly with a glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine. His wife, Vickianne, is in charge of the starter and dessert stations to make sure you won’t leave hungry. 

Brunch is held on the first Sunday of every month. We occasionally adjust this schedule for holidays and WineClub events.

This event sells out quickly, so book your table today!

Upcoming Brunch Dates:
- Sunday, June 7th
- Sunday, July 5th
- Sunday, August 2nd

 

Fee: $70 per person / $60 for WineClub members

Experience a magnificent wine country brunch spread with us! Our winemaker, Mark Vlossak, puts his apron on and whips up amazing brunch foods that pair perfectly with a glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine. His wife, Vickianne, is in charge of the starter and dessert stations to make sure you won’t leave hungry. Brunch is held on the first Sunday of every month. We occasionally ...
St. Innocent Winery
St. Innocent Winery 10052 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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