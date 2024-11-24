 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2024 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday Tunes & Wine with David Pollack

Bring your friends for a night of live music with singer and guitarist David Pollack from 3 to 5 PM! No cover fee, and wines will be available by the glass or bottle.

