|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Sunday Tunes & Wine with David Pollack
Bring your friends for a night of live music with singer and guitarist David Pollack from 3 to 5 PM! No cover fee, and wines will be available by the glass or bottle.
