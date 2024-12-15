|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Sunday Tunes & Wine with Brenna Larsen
Brenna Larsen will be performing at Black Dog Vineyard from 3 - 5 PM on Sunday December 15th. This event is free to attend, and we'll be serving wines by the glass and bottle.
We will also have discounts on 6 and 12 bottle purchases, so it's a great time to stock up for the upcoming holidays. See you there!
Live Music and Wine Sale