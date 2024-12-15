 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 15, 2024 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday Tunes & Wine with Brenna Larsen

Brenna Larsen will be performing at Black Dog Vineyard from 3 - 5 PM on Sunday December 15th. This event is free to attend, and we'll be serving wines by the glass and bottle.

We will also have discounts on 6 and 12 bottle purchases, so it's a great time to stock up for the upcoming holidays. See you there!

Live Music and Wine Sale

