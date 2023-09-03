 Calendar Home
Location:Del Rio Vineyard Estate
Map:52 N. River Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
Phone: 541-855-2062
Email:taste@delriovineyards.com
Website:http://www.delriovineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 11, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jun 18, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jun 25, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jul 2, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jul 9, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jul 16, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jul 23, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Jul 30, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Aug 6, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Aug 13, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Aug 20, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Aug 27, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sep 3, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sep 10, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Sunday Slowdown Concert Series

As part of the Sunday Slowdown Concert Series, every Sunday until Sunday, September 10th, guests are invited to spend an afternoon in our tasting room garden for complimentary music from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

To compliment the live music performances, local food trucks will be on site serving meals available for purchase.

As part of the Sunday Slowdown Concert Series, every Sunday until Sunday, September 10th, guests are invited to spend an afternoon in our tasting room garden for complimentary music from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. To compliment the live music performances, local food trucks will be on site serving meals available for purchase.
Del Rio Vineyard Estate
Del Rio Vineyard Estate 97525 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable