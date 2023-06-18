Location: Del Rio Vineyard Estate Map: 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525 Phone: 541-855-2062 Email: taste@delriovineyards.com Website: http://www.delriovineyards.com All Dates: Jun 11, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Sunday Slowdown Concert Series

As part of the Sunday Slowdown Concert Series, every Sunday until Sunday, September 10th, guests are invited to spend an afternoon in our tasting room garden for complimentary music from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.



To compliment the live music performances, local food trucks will be on site serving meals available for purchase.