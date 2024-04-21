Sunday Serenade at Stoller Family Estate

Spend the afternoon swept away by the stunning musical performance of concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, alongside special guest pianist Jean-Pierre Garau.



Get lost in the music while enjoying wine by the glass or bottle from Stoller Family Estate. And don’t forget to treat yourself to Chef Becca Richards’ delicious artisanal pizzas, all amidst the beautiful setting of Oregon’s wine country.



Please note: Your ticket guarantees your seat for the concert. Food and wine will be available for purchase separately at the venue.



Tickets are selling fast; we encourage you to reserve yours now.



Doors open at 3:15 pm | Concert starts at 4 pm.

Fee: $30