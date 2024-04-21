 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/concert-rock-violinist-aaron-meyer-with-special-guest-pianist-jean-pierre-garau/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sunday Serenade at Stoller Family Estate

Spend the afternoon swept away by the stunning musical performance of concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, alongside special guest pianist Jean-Pierre Garau.

Get lost in the music while enjoying wine by the glass or bottle from Stoller Family Estate. And don’t forget to treat yourself to Chef Becca Richards’ delicious artisanal pizzas, all amidst the beautiful setting of Oregon’s wine country.

Please note: Your ticket guarantees your seat for the concert. Food and wine will be available for purchase separately at the venue.

Tickets are selling fast; we encourage you to reserve yours now.

Doors open at 3:15 pm | Concert starts at 4 pm.

 

Fee: $30

Spend the afternoon swept away by the stunning musical performance of concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, alongside special guest pianist Jean-Pierre Garau.Get lost in the music while enjoying wine by the glass or bottle from Stoller Family Estate. And don’t forget to treat yourself to Chef Becca Richards’ delicious artisanal pizzas, all amidst the beautiful setting of Oregon’s wine ...
Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable