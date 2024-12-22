Location: Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine Map: 110A Southwest 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 9713758772 Email: info@lbaubaine.com Website: https://www.exploretock.com/lytlebarnettaubaine/event/516796/sunday-matinee-series All Dates: Dec 1, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Movie: Elf

Dec 8, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Movie: Christmas Vacation

Dec 15, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Movie: The Holiday

Dec 22, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Movie: It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec 29, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Movie: New Year's Eve



Sunday Matinee Series

This December, we’re turning up the holiday cheer at Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine Tasting Room with our Sunday Matinee Series! Our Sunday movies will transport you straight into the holiday spirit! Join us for a cozy and relaxing movie experience, complete with freshly-popped popcorn and wine by the glass or bottle of our Lytle-Barnett méthode champenoise sparkling wine and single-vineyard, estate grown Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Aubaine.



Each movie is carefully selected for maximum holiday warmth, and with only 25-30 seats available per screening, you'll get the best view and the comfiest seat in the house.