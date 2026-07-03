Sunday Funday at YVV: Forth of July Weekend

Whether you’re headed home from the coast, wrapping up your weekend adventures, or simply looking for a reason to get outside, make a stop at Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Sunday Funday is an easygoing way to enjoy wine, fresh air, and a little extra time in wine country, and we're extending through the 4th of July holiday weekend!



Here’s what to expect:



In the Tasting Room:

- By the glass specials on wine

- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite

- $5 off charcuterie boards, $10 off for Wine Club members



On the Estate:

- Access to our self-guided vineyard hiking trails

- Bring-your-own-picnic to our grassy lawn

- Croquet and cornhole for some friendly competition



Available every sunny Sunday and holiday weekends—weather permitting!