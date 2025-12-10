 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0196/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day--December-28
All Dates:Dec 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery

Sunday Family Fun Day - December 28


Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor or outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.

A Fun Day for Everyone

Project for December - Clothes Pin Caterpillars!

For Adults: Sip and savor with tasting flights, wine by the glass, or bottles to share.
For Kids: A whole lot of fun
Bring your own snacks or a picnic
🍇 Event Details

NO tickets required for this event

Reservations recommended – This event is complimentary, but please notify us if your plans change. Multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.

Last tasting starts at 4 PM
Winery closes at 5 PM
👉 Reserve your spot today!
Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.

Family Fun Day! Wine for adults, crafts & games for kids—no babysitter needed!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
