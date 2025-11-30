|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0191/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day--November-30
|All Dates:
Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery
Sunday Family Fun Day - November 30
Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor or outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.
A Fun Day for Everyone
Project for November - Popcicle Snow People
For Adults: Sip and savor with tasting flights, wine by the glass, or bottles to share.
For Kids: A whole lot of fun
Bring your own snacks or a picnic
🍇 Event Details
NO tickets required for this event
Reservations recommended – This event is complimentary, but please notify us if your plans change. Multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.
Last tasting starts at 4 PM
Winery closes at 5 PM
👉 Reserve your spot today!
Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.
Wine for adults, crafts & games for kids—no babysitter needed!