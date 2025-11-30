 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0191/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day--November-30
All Dates:Nov 30, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery

Sunday Family Fun Day - November 30

Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor or outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.

A Fun Day for Everyone

Project for November - Popcicle Snow People

For Adults: Sip and savor with tasting flights, wine by the glass, or bottles to share.
For Kids: A whole lot of fun
Bring your own snacks or a picnic
🍇 Event Details

NO tickets required for this event

Reservations recommended – This event is complimentary, but please notify us if your plans change. Multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.

Last tasting starts at 4 PM
Winery closes at 5 PM
👉 Reserve your spot today!
Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.

Wine for adults, crafts & games for kids—no babysitter needed!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery
© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

