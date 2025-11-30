Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery

Sunday Family Fun Day - November 30



Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor or outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.



A Fun Day for Everyone



Project for November - Popcicle Snow People



For Adults: Sip and savor with tasting flights, wine by the glass, or bottles to share.

For Kids: A whole lot of fun

Bring your own snacks or a picnic

🍇 Event Details



NO tickets required for this event



Reservations recommended – This event is complimentary, but please notify us if your plans change. Multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.



Last tasting starts at 4 PM

Winery closes at 5 PM

👉 Reserve your spot today!

Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.