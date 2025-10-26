 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0184/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day--October-26
All Dates:Oct 26, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery

Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor and outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.

What to Expect
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Fun for Everyone

Adults: Sip and savor tasting flights, enjoy wine by the glass, or share a bottle with friends.

Kids: Tons of fun activities, including October’s special craft—make your own wood harvest or Halloween decoration!

Bring your own snacks or a picnic and enjoy a carefree afternoon together.

Event Details

No tickets required – this event is complimentary!

Reservations recommended – please let us know if your plans change; multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.

Last tasting: 4 PM

Winery closes: 5 PM

👉 Reserve your spot today! Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.

Oak Knoll Winery
