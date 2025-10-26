|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
5036488198
|Email:
info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0184/Sunday-Family-Fun-Day--October-26
|All Dates:
Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery
Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery October 26th
Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor and outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.
What to Expect
👨👩👧👦 Fun for Everyone
Adults: Sip and savor tasting flights, enjoy wine by the glass, or share a bottle with friends.
Kids: Tons of fun activities, including October’s special craft—make your own wood harvest or Halloween decoration!
Bring your own snacks or a picnic and enjoy a carefree afternoon together.
Event Details
No tickets required – this event is complimentary!
Reservations recommended – please let us know if your plans change; multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.
Last tasting: 4 PM
Winery closes: 5 PM
👉 Reserve your spot today! Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.
