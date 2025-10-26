Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery

Sunday Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery October 26th



Bring the whole crew—no babysitter needed! Join us for a relaxing, family-friendly afternoon at the winery. Rain or shine, we’ve got fun indoor and outdoor activities lined up to keep everyone entertained.



What to Expect

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Fun for Everyone



Adults: Sip and savor tasting flights, enjoy wine by the glass, or share a bottle with friends.



Kids: Tons of fun activities, including October’s special craft—make your own wood harvest or Halloween decoration!



Bring your own snacks or a picnic and enjoy a carefree afternoon together.



Event Details



No tickets required – this event is complimentary!



Reservations recommended – please let us know if your plans change; multiple no-shows may result in a future fee.



Last tasting: 4 PM



Winery closes: 5 PM



👉 Reserve your spot today! Let us know how many littles will be joining so we can plan accordingly.