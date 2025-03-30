 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/Events
All Dates:Jan 26, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 23, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mar 30, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sunday Family Fun Day

Bring the whole family and join us on the last Sunday of each month for Family Day at the Winery! Adults can enjoy wine tastings with flights, glasses, or bottles, while kids can have fun with engaging activities, juice boxes, and snacks available for purchase.

It’s the perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon with something for everyone—great wine for the adults and exciting fun for the kids!

Reservations are highly recommended, as the last tasting is at 4 PM. We close at 5 PM, so don’t wait—come make lasting memories with us!

The last Sunday of every month is Family Fun Day at Oak Knoll Winery!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable