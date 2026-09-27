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Location:Archery Summit
Map:18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-714-2030
Email:GuestService@archerysummit.com
Website:https://www.archerysummit.com/events/sunday-encore/
All Dates:Aug 16, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Aug 23, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Aug 30, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sep 6, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sep 13, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sep 20, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sep 27, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Oct 4, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Oct 11, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Oct 18, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Oct 25, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sunday Encore at Archery Summit

Because the best summer weekends deserve an encore.

Before the week begins, savor one final taste of Willamette Valley. Archery Summit’s Sunday Encore is your invitation to extend your wine country weekend with exceptional wines, seasonal bites, intimate live music, and relaxed hospitality in the Dundee Hills.

Join us each Sunday from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM across our terrace and Tasting House. This reserved hospitality experience features 90-minute tasting appointments, and a rotating menu of food and wine seasonal offerings designed to celebrate the season and the communal spirit of the valley. Following reserved tasting experiences, guests are welcome to purchase a glass or bottle of wine and continue enjoying our Lower Terrace, space permitting.

 

Fee: $50 per person | complimentary for club members up to four guests

Because the best summer weekends deserve an encore. Archery Summit’s Sunday Encore invites guests to extend their wine country weekend with exceptional wines, seasonal bites, intimate live music, and relaxed Dundee Hills hospitality. Enjoy a reserved tasting, then linger over a glass or bottle on the Lower Terrace.

Archery Summit
Archery Summit 18599 18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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