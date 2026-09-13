Location: Archery Summit Map: 18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 503-714-2030 Email: GuestService@archerysummit.com Website: https://www.archerysummit.com/events/sunday-encore/ All Dates: Aug 16, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Aug 23, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Aug 30, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sep 6, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sep 13, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sep 20, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sep 27, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Oct 4, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Oct 11, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Oct 18, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Oct 25, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm



Sunday Encore at Archery Summit

Because the best summer weekends deserve an encore.



Before the week begins, savor one final taste of Willamette Valley. Archery Summit’s Sunday Encore is your invitation to extend your wine country weekend with exceptional wines, seasonal bites, intimate live music, and relaxed hospitality in the Dundee Hills.



Join us each Sunday from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM across our terrace and Tasting House. This reserved hospitality experience features 90-minute tasting appointments, and a rotating menu of food and wine seasonal offerings designed to celebrate the season and the communal spirit of the valley. Following reserved tasting experiences, guests are welcome to purchase a glass or bottle of wine and continue enjoying our Lower Terrace, space permitting.

Fee: $50 per person | complimentary for club members up to four guests