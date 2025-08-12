 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/574295/sunday-brunch-and-bubbles
All Dates:Dec 14, 2025 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sunday Brunch and Bubbles

Sunday’s just got a whole lot bubblier at Cória Estates!

Join us for a relaxing and flavorful Sunday Brunch and Bubbles, featuring an unforgettable menu crafted by Chef Reyes. Enjoy a delicious assortment of seasonal brunch dishes, from savory favorites to sweet indulgences — all made fresh and full of flavor. Grab a glass from our ‘La Moza’ Rosé Bubbles Bar, which is a playful twist on the classic mimosa, featuring Coria’s own Oregon Rosé Bubbles. Set against the stunning vineyard views, this is the perfect way to spend your Sunday!

To help us provide the best experience, we ask that you reserve for your whole group in a single booking— Salud!

*No Vegan or Gluten Free Options. Ticket includes food plate – All other reservations start at 1:00 PM*

 

Fee: $25

