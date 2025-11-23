|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|(503) 363-0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/574295/sunday-brunch-and-bubbles
|All Dates:
Sunday Brunch and Bubbles
Sunday’s just got a whole lot bubblier at Cória Estates!
Join us for a relaxing and flavorful Sunday Brunch and Bubbles, featuring an unforgettable menu crafted by Chef Reyes. Enjoy a delicious assortment of seasonal brunch dishes, from savory favorites to sweet indulgences — all made fresh and full of flavor. Grab a glass from our ‘La Moza’ Rosé Bubbles Bar, which is a playful twist on the classic mimosa, featuring Coria’s own Oregon Rosé Bubbles.
Set against the stunning vineyard views, this is the perfect way to spend your Sunday — Salud!
*Ticket includes food plate – All other reservations start at 1:00 PM*
Fee: $25