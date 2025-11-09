 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/574295/sunday-brunch-and-bubbles
All Dates:Nov 9, 2025 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sunday Brunch and Bubbles

Sunday’s just got a whole lot bubblier at Cória Estates!

Join us for a relaxing and flavorful Sunday Brunch and Bubbles, featuring an unforgettable menu crafted by Chef Reyes. Enjoy a delicious assortment of seasonal brunch dishes, from savory favorites to sweet indulgences — all made fresh and full of flavor. Grab a glass from our ‘La Moza’ Rosé Bubbles Bar, which is a playful twist on the classic mimosa, featuring Coria’s own Oregon Rosé Bubbles.

Set against the stunning vineyard views, this is the perfect way to spend your Sunday — Salud!

*Ticket includes food plate – All other reservations start at 1:00 PM*

 

Fee: $25

