Sunday Brunch and Bubbles

Sunday’s just got a whole lot bubblier at Cória Estates!



Join us for a relaxing and flavorful Sunday Brunch and Bubbles, featuring an unforgettable menu crafted by Chef Reyes. Enjoy a delicious assortment of seasonal brunch dishes, from savory favorites to sweet indulgences — all made fresh and full of flavor. Grab a glass from our ‘La Moza’ Rosé Bubbles Bar, which is a playful twist on the classic mimosa, featuring Coria’s own Oregon Rosé Bubbles.



Set against the stunning vineyard views, this is the perfect way to spend your Sunday — Salud!



*Ticket includes food plate – All other reservations start at 1:00 PM*

Fee: $25