 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates
All Dates:Oct 19, 2025 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sunday Brunch and Bubbles

Introducing Sunday Brunch and Bubbles at Cória Estates!

Chef Reyes brings his culinary touch to the vineyard table, with a warm and elevated French toast plate that celebrates the flavors of the season. Pair your brunch with a sparkling creation from our playful 'La Moza' Rosé Bar, where bubbles meet fresh fruit for the perfect sip.

Limited seats available—Salud!

 

Fee: $25

Introducing Sunday Brunch and Bubbles at Cória Estates!Chef Reyes brings his culinary touch to the vineyard table, with a warm and elevated French toast plate that celebrates the flavors of the season. Pair your brunch with a sparkling creation from our playful 'La Moza' Rosé Bar, where bubbles meet fresh fruit for the perfect sip.Limited seats available—Salud!   Fee: $25
Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable