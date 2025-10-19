|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|(503) 363-0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates
|All Dates:
Sunday Brunch and Bubbles
Introducing Sunday Brunch and Bubbles at Cória Estates!
Chef Reyes brings his culinary touch to the vineyard table, with a warm and elevated French toast plate that celebrates the flavors of the season. Pair your brunch with a sparkling creation from our playful 'La Moza' Rosé Bar, where bubbles meet fresh fruit for the perfect sip.
Limited seats available—Salud!
Fee: $25