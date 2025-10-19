Sunday Brunch and Bubbles

Introducing Sunday Brunch and Bubbles at Cória Estates!



Chef Reyes brings his culinary touch to the vineyard table, with a warm and elevated French toast plate that celebrates the flavors of the season. Pair your brunch with a sparkling creation from our playful 'La Moza' Rosé Bar, where bubbles meet fresh fruit for the perfect sip.



Limited seats available—Salud!

Fee: $25