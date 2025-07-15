Sunday Afternoon Pop

Back for a week, from the Point Park Conservatory of Performing arts, Samantha Maragas performs from 12pm to 3pm. Enjoy an afternoon of live vocals, performed outside(or inside if weather is less inviting)surrounded by vineyard with views of Smith Rock and the Cascade Mountains. Limited seating on the patio and arbor with shade sails and misters for your comfort. You may also bring low back folding chairs and blankets for the lawn. Open for wine tasting and more from 11:30am to 5pm.