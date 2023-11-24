|Location:
|Patton Valley & Ocelli Tasting Room
|Map:
|801 Baker St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|541 745-3016
|Email:
|Dpatte62@gmail.com
|All Dates:
Sun Break Wines Thanksgiving Weekend
Wine maker and owner, David Patte, will be pouring his award winning, small-batch Pinot Noir and Chardonnay at the beautiful and historic Patton Valley Wines/Ocelli Cellars tasting room in McMinville. Enjoy all three wineries, food and a gorgeously festive holiday atmosphere at 801 Baker St, McMinnville, 97128. Friday, Sat., Sunday 11/14 to 11/26, Noon to 5pm. $20 tasting fee for all three wineries.
Fee: $20
Spectacular wines from 3 wineries— Sun Break Wines, Patton Valley Wines & Ocelli Cellars