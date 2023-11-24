Sun Break Wines Thanksgiving Weekend

Wine maker and owner, David Patte, will be pouring his award winning, small-batch Pinot Noir and Chardonnay at the beautiful and historic Patton Valley Wines/Ocelli Cellars tasting room in McMinville. Enjoy all three wineries, food and a gorgeously festive holiday atmosphere at 801 Baker St, McMinnville, 97128. Friday, Sat., Sunday 11/14 to 11/26, Noon to 5pm. $20 tasting fee for all three wineries.

