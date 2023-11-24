 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley & Ocelli Tasting Room
Map:801 Baker St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 541 745-3016
Email:Dpatte62@gmail.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023

Sun Break Wines Thanksgiving Weekend

Wine maker and owner, David Patte, will be pouring his award winning, small-batch Pinot Noir and Chardonnay at the beautiful and historic Patton Valley Wines/Ocelli Cellars tasting room in McMinville. Enjoy all three wineries, food and a gorgeously festive holiday atmosphere at 801 Baker St, McMinnville, 97128. Friday, Sat., Sunday 11/14 to 11/26, Noon to 5pm. $20 tasting fee for all three wineries.

 

Fee: $20

Spectacular wines from 3 wineries— Sun Break Wines, Patton Valley Wines & Ocelli Cellars

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

